Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is testing new methods for its users to more easily switch between - and create new accounts and profiles on - its Facebook and Instagram apps.

That's work designed to strengthen the bonds between what the company calls its "Family of Apps" (moves foretold as the company changed reporting to focus on the family as well as splitting off VR and more advanced topics into separate reporting).

A new approach to its Accounts Center allows for seeing Facebook and Instagram profiles in one place, with notifications displayed for each, and easy switching between the profiles. That's being tested globally on iOS, Android and the Web.

The new registration and login flow has been simplified, Meta says, and that's being tested currently on mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Instagram also may be marking another shift away from shopping, as it tests home feeds that don't have a shopping tab. On the test accounts, shopping is relegated to a secondary menu, and its tab has been replaced with a notifications tab.

“Commerce remains important for Instagram as we continue to make it easier for people to discover and shop products throughout the app from feed, stories, reels and innovations like live shopping and drops,” a Meta spokesperson says.

Instagram is coming off a Thursday outage that appeared to generate more than 20,000 reports of users having trouble getting access.