Dollar rally forms 'untenable situation' for risk assets, Morgan Stanley's Wilson says

A rally like the U.S. dollar "creates an untenable situation for risk assets," including stocks, and puts conditions in place for a financial or economic crisis, Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson said in a note on Monday. The U.S. Dollar Index has risen 0.9% to 114.2 today and gained 19% year-to-date.

He continues to expect that the S&P 500 will reach an eventual low of 3,000-3,400 later this year or early next year. Meanwhile, the robust U.S. currency provides a 10% headwind for U.S. companies' Q4 earnings, he adds. "Nominal top line growth may be positive, but if cost growth exceeds sales growth, earnings face downside," he wrote. "This is often a late cycle dynamic, and speaks to the power of operating leverage."

Morgan Stanley's analysis estimates a 0.5% impact on S&P earnings for every 1% change in the U.S. Dollar Index.

"What's amazing is that this dollar strength is happening even as other major central banks are also tightening monetary policy at a historically hawkish pace," Wilson said. "If there was ever a time to be on the lookout for something to break, this would be it."

Even though price/equity ratio for the S&P 500 is back to June lows of 15.6x, Wilson still thinks that P/E prices in a "completely mispriced" equity risk premium due to the rising risk to earnings. "When growth is decelerating as it is today, the ERP is typically higher than average, not lower," he said. Morgan Stanley's model to predict ERP suggests it's off by ~100 basis points.

Meanwhile, BTIG technical analyst Jonathan Krinsky sees the S&P 500 as much closer to a tradable bottom. Several transactional indicators are at or near levels "that suggest a bounce should be forming soon." An undercut that gets closer to the 200-week moving average (3,585) "makes sense to us," Krinsky wrote in a note on Sunday.

Regarding the U.S. dollar, he pointed to the greenback breaking out of a 20-year base against the Norwegian krone, among others. "There are longer-term implications of a dollar move of this magnitude, but in the short-term the DXY (U.S. Dollar Index) likely needs to at least pause for equities to bottom," he said.

Some early evidence of capitulation can be seen in the NYSE downside volume as a percentage of total volume. On a 20-day basis, it's now above 60%, which marks the start of the capitulation threshold, Krinsky added.

Earlier, Nasdaq, S&P and Dow trade lower as the dollar strengthens and yields jump