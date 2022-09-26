Twitter turns positive on reports Musk, Agrawal depositions are postponed

Sep. 26, 2022 3:02 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris

  • Twitter stock (NYSE:TWTR) has made a sudden jump into positive ground, up 2.2% on the day Monday afternoon, alongside word that purported company buyer Elon Musk is not sitting for deposition Monday, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal may not be either.
  • That's raising some loose chatter about a potential settlement that may be moving the stock.
  • It may be just a matter of timing: Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is holding hearings scheduled for three hours Tuesday afternoon to settle a wide number of discovery issues in Twitter v. Musk et al.
  • In addition, Musk attorney Alex Spiro was reportedly deposed on Sunday and would likely take part in Musk's own deposition.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.