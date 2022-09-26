Twitter turns positive on reports Musk, Agrawal depositions are postponed
Sep. 26, 2022 3:02 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Twitter stock (NYSE:TWTR) has made a sudden jump into positive ground, up 2.2% on the day Monday afternoon, alongside word that purported company buyer Elon Musk is not sitting for deposition Monday, and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal may not be either.
- That's raising some loose chatter about a potential settlement that may be moving the stock.
- It may be just a matter of timing: Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is holding hearings scheduled for three hours Tuesday afternoon to settle a wide number of discovery issues in Twitter v. Musk et al.
- In addition, Musk attorney Alex Spiro was reportedly deposed on Sunday and would likely take part in Musk's own deposition.
