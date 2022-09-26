United Natural Foods Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 26, 2022 3:03 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.33B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNFI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
