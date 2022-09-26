Cracker Barrel Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 26, 2022 3:05 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.93M (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
