Three men, including a father-son duo that were affiliated with a New Jersey deli, have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a scheme that led to a $100 million valuation for a deli.

The three men allegedly used Hometown International Inc. (OTCPK:HWIN), which operated one deli in Paulsboro, New Jersey, and a separate shell company, E-Waste Corp., to artificially inflate the price of both stocks to use them to do transactions and ultimately dispose of the shares at "grossly inflated" prices.

Shares of Hometown, where the New Jersey deli reported less than $40,000 in annual revenue, went from $1/share in October 2019 to nearly $14 per share by April 2021, leading to a "grossly inflated market capitalization" of $100 million, according to a statement from the SEC. Hometown (OTCPK:HWIN) was delisted in late April 2021.

The charges come after there was a lot of publicity about Hometown International (OTCPK:HWIN) last April after famed hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital discussed the meteoric rise of the stock in an investor letter back in April.

"The pastrami must be amazing," Einhorn wrote in the April 2021 letter. "Small investors who get sucked into these situations are likely to be harmed eventually, yet the regulators – who are supposed to be protecting investors – appear to be neither present nor curious. From a traditional perspective, the market is fractured and possibly in the process of breaking completely."

The SEC on Monday charged Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr., and James T. Patten with the alleged fraud. In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced criminal charges against Patten, Coker Sr., and Coker Jr. s. Patten and Coker Sr. were arrested Monday. Coker Jr. is still at large, according to a CNBC report.

"We allege that the defendants’ brazen schemes resulted in the artificial inflation of the stock price of two publicly traded companies with little to no annual revenues,” said Scott A. Thompson, Associate Director of Enforcement in the Philadelphia Regional Office. “Such manipulative schemes diminish the trust investors must have in the integrity of the markets, and we will pursue those who engage in such wrongdoing.”

Attorneys for the three men couldn’t immediately be identified by Seeking Alpha.