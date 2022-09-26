Video game and NFT marketer Ultimax Digital (NFTX) has filed for a proposed $11M initial public offering.

Ultimax said in a filing that it is looking to offer 2.5M shares priced between $4 and $5 per share, which would raise around $11M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 375K additional shares at the IPO price.

Ultimax plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol NFTX. WestPark Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

The video game publisher markets the kids' game Geminose. A second game, StoneHold, is expected to be launched during the third quarter. Ultimax is also developing an NFT marketplace that will feature NFT-based "trading cards" of video game characters.

The company has yet to turn a profit. For 2021, Ultimax reported a net loss of $943K with no revenue.

