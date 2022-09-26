Suncor continues to buy back debt despite ratings cut, lower oil prices

Sep. 26, 2022 3:36 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Suncor Energy

dan_prat/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) said Monday it plans to buy back as much as C$1.75B (US$1.27B) of securities from 10 series of outstanding notes in U.S. and Canadian dollars, proceeding with the tender shortly after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company as it tightened credit ratio thresholds for Canadian oil companies.

S&P downgraded Suncor (SU) by one notch to BBB, its second lowest investment grade rating, with a negative outlook even as the company is expected to continue reducing debt.

Canadian oil sands producers "have benefited significantly from high crude prices and the decline in heavy crude imports to the U.S. from Venezuela," Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Jaimin Patel said.

Suncor (SU) is benefiting from the resurgence in oil and gas prices, and is the cheapest major integrated, North American asset name, Paul Franke writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.