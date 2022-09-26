4Front Ventures launches premier California cannabis brand
Sep. 26, 2022 3:43 PM ET4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) has announced the launch of its premier California cannabis brand, Island Cannabis, in Massachusetts.
- Following the Co.'s acquisition of Island, a producer of pre-rolls, flower and concentrate products, the Co. began cultivating 11 new Island flower strains at its state-of-art flower facilities located in Holliston, Georgetown and Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Island's new strains are initially available for purchase exclusively at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester, and Brookline, and are expected to roll out to partner dispensaries across the Bay State in the coming weeks.
- "We also look forward to bringing additional high-quality flower products from Island to Massachusetts in the very near future, including larger format flower offerings, and Island's best-selling prerolls and infused prerolls in singles and multipacks." said 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher.
