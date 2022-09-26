Piper Sandler maintains overweight rating on Twilio, cautions on messaging 'overexposure'

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose on Monday as investment firm Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating on the communications software company, but noted its "overexposure" to messaging could hurt it in the near-term.

Analyst James Fish said some of Twilio's (TWLO) customers could cut their marketing expense in a weak economic environment, but the company's recent restructuring and refocus would benefit it over the long haul.

"Positively, the over-exposure to messaging will help Twilio continue its [communications platform-as-a-service] market share dominance (despite near-term headwinds), the company is returning towards its "developer-first" roots for the core and still pushing AppServices in a profitable manner, CDP is a top [consumer experience] priority, and Twilio will begin to show more material profitability in [2023]," Fish wrote in a note to clients.

Twilio (TWLO) shares closed higher on Monday, gaining 1.3% to finish at $69 per share.

In addition, Fish, who lowered his price target to $113 a share, down from $122 a share, noted that Twilio (TWLO) has "multiple" near-term catalysts for the company, including its Engage product becoming available to more customers and helping it push AppServices faster.

The analyst also pointed out that Twilio (TWLO) is likely to see "normalized" revenue growth trends in the 20% or more range, something that the stock price is not currently reflecting "appropriately."

Twilio (TWLO) is also likely to benefit from its investor day, slated to be held in November, along with mid-term election cycle and the price increase of SMS messaging push notifications.

Earlier this month, Twilio (TWLO) said it would restructure itself, resulting in cutting about 11% of its jobs.