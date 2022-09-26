Nautilus to consider a sale as part of strategic review

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) announced that its board of directors has launched a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

As one of the options on the table, the board will look at a potential sale of the company to identify opportunities to accelerate the digital transformation under the previously announced North Star plan and enhance shareholder value.

The board has engaged Evercore as a financial advisor to assist in the process.

"Given the dynamic market environment and growth of the home fitness sector, as well as the potential we see to accelerate North Star, the Board felt the time was right to review strategic options," updated Chairman Anne Saunders.

Nautilus (NLS) said it still views itself as well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and profitability.

Shares of Nautilus (NLS) fell 2.89% in Monday trading before being halted shortly before the market close.