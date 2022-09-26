Exicure to get $5.4M equity financing, reduce workforce & end R&D, preclinical activities
Sep. 26, 2022 4:18 PM ETExicure, Inc. (XCUR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Early-stage biotech Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) on Monday announced a host of strategic actions, including a workforce reduction of about 66% and a halt to its research and development activities and its pre-clinical studies.
- The company estimated that it will incur total expenses relating to the restructuring of about $0.5M, adding that it expects the strategic actions to extend its cash runway into Q2 2023.
- XCUR said it would explore divestiture options for its SCN9A clinical program developing candidates for neuropathic pain, as results from a recent animal study did not meet "desired target engagement levels."
- In Monday's statement, XCUR also said it had entered into a private placement in public equity (PIPE) financing with existing investor CBI USA for anticipated gross proceeds of about $5.4M.
- CBI USA would also hold a controlling stake in XCUR equivalent to about 50.4% of the total voting power upon satisfaction of certain deal closing conditions.
- XCUR stock earlier closed +10.4% at $1.70.
