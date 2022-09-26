SPAC Vy Global Growth to dissolve
Sep. 26, 2022
- SPAC Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) said Monday it will redeem all outstanding class A shares and dissolve, effective as of business close on Oct. 6 as it will not close a merger within the time required.
- VYGG will cease all operations as of Oct. 6, except those required to wind up its business.
- The per-share redemption price for the shares will be ~$10.06.
- Current balance of VYGG's trust account is ~$578.5M.
- There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to VYGG's warrants, which will expire worthless.
