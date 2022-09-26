Prepared meals marketer Home Bistro files for proposed $14M IPO, Nasdaq uplisting

Prepared meals marketer Home Bistro (OTCPK:HBIS) has filed for a proposed $14M initial public offering.

The Miami-based company said in a filing that it intends to offer 2.5M shares, but didn't state the price range. An attached filing fee schedule indicated it was looking at raising around $14M. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.

Home Bistro shares are currently traded OTC under the symbol HBIS. The company hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the same symbol and conduct a reverse stock split ahead of the listing. The stock finished Monday's session at $0.15 per share, down 17% from Friday's close.

Formerly known as Gratitude Health, Home Bistro creates and markets ready-made gourmet meals inspired by celebrity chefs. It also offers a meal prep service called Model Meals and sells frozen meat, fish and poultry under its Colorado Prime and Prime Chop labels.

The company is operating in the red. For the nine-month period ended July 31, 2022, Home Bistro reported a net loss of $8M with sales of $2M.

In May, Home Bistro announced it would be offering a subscription service for its Model Meals brand.