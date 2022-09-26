Why did AMC stock slump today? Likely more APEs on the way

Sep. 26, 2022

  • AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE:AMC) tumbled 14.5% Monday - its biggest decline of the year - following an equity distribution pact covering up to 425M of its AMC Preferred Equity units (NYSE:APE).
  • An SEC filing indicated AMC entered a deal with Citigroup Global Markets to allow for the sale from time to time of up to 425M APEs - a "natural next step" after last month's special preferred-equity dividend paid to its common stockholders, the company says.
  • The 425M amount reflects the total number of APEs currently authorized less a portion held back for equity awards for incentive plans, AMC says.
  • The deal allows AMC to control the timing, amount and pricing of any future APE sales.
  • AMC says it intends to use any net proceeds from APE sales "primarily to repay, refinance, redeem or repurchase the Company’s existing indebtedness."
  • APE closed Monday down 5.9%.
  • AMC stock slid, and APE units gained, in late August as the preferred equity units made their trading debut.

Comments (5)

