Biden student loan forgiveness program to cost over $400B, CBO says
Sep. 26, 2022
- The Congressional Budget Office estimated on Monday that President Biden's executive action to cancel $10,000 of student loans per borrower will cost the government ~$400B.
- The cost of suspended payments, interest accrual and involuntary collections from September 2022 to December 2022 will increase the cost of outstanding student loans by an additional $20B, the CBO estimated.
- The $400B estimates the present value as a result of canceling the debt issued on or before June 30, 2022.
- Last month, Biden announced his plan to forgive $10K of student debt for borrowers who earn less than $125K per year. Pell Grant recipients will get an additional $10K of loans held by the Department of Education forgiven.
- Since then, Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) shares have dipped. Credit Suisse has estimated that Navient will be hurt more than Nelnet by the program.
