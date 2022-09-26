Sonoco ThermoSafe & United Airlines' cargo arm sign global master lease agreement

Sep. 26, 2022 4:36 PM ETSonoco Products Company (SON), UALBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Cold-storage packaging company Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), and United Airlines' (NASDAQ:UAL) cargo business have entered into a global lease agreement.
  • The agreement is for Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container.
  • "The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from United Cargo," SON said in a statement on Monday.
  • SON said United Cargo had over 90 stations in their temperature controlled global network for use in handling pharmaceutical products.
  • Sonoco ThermoSafe's lease agreement with United Cargo comes weeks after a similar agreement with American Airlines' cargo unit.
  • Shares of SON earlier closed -1.1% at $56.18, while UAL stock ended -3.5% at $31.90.

