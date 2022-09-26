Splunk says CFO Jason Child to resign, reiterates guidance

Sep. 26, 2022 4:39 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) said Monday its CFO Jason Child will resign to join a pre-IPO semiconductor firm. He will remain with SPLK till early Nov.
  • SPLK hired an executive search firm to identify its next CFO.
  • The company set up an Office of the CFO to ensure continuity during the search.
  • The Office of the CFO is comprised of SPLK's head of FP&A, chief accounting officer, and head of treasury & investor relations.
  • SPLK also reaffirmed its Q3 and FY23 guidance.
  • Earlier this month, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman - which holds 7.9% stake in SPLK - agreed to a standstill deal with the cloud-services company.

