Splunk says CFO Jason Child to resign, reiterates guidance
Sep. 26, 2022 4:39 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) said Monday its CFO Jason Child will resign to join a pre-IPO semiconductor firm. He will remain with SPLK till early Nov.
- SPLK hired an executive search firm to identify its next CFO.
- The company set up an Office of the CFO to ensure continuity during the search.
- The Office of the CFO is comprised of SPLK's head of FP&A, chief accounting officer, and head of treasury & investor relations.
- SPLK also reaffirmed its Q3 and FY23 guidance.
- Earlier this month, private equity firm Hellman & Friedman - which holds 7.9% stake in SPLK - agreed to a standstill deal with the cloud-services company.
