The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Monday declined for the 10th straight day as equity markets slumped amid a rise in bond yields. The fund, whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.1% to end the session at $83.86 a share, the lowest close since early November 2020.

Stocks touching 52-week lows included Celanese (CE), which fell 3.5% as Credit Suisse lowered its earnings estimates for the maker of chemicals and specialty materials.