Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF falls for 10th straight day to 2-year low
Sep. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)HSC, SPR, PNR, AOS, HAYW, SWIMBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Monday declined for the 10th straight day as equity markets slumped amid a rise in bond yields. The fund, whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.1% to end the session at $83.86 a share, the lowest close since early November 2020.
Stocks touching 52-week lows included Celanese (CE), which fell 3.5% as Credit Suisse lowered its earnings estimates for the maker of chemicals and specialty materials.
|52-week low
|Celanese (CE)
|$86.71
|A.O. Smith (AOS)
|$49.27
|Hayward Holdings (HAYW)
|$8.91
|Harsco (HSC)
|$4.10
|Pentair (PNR)
|$40.54
|Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
|$22.88
|Latham Group (SWIM)
|$3.87
