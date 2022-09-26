Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF falls for 10th straight day to 2-year low

Sep. 26, 2022 4:49 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)HSC, SPR, PNR, AOS, HAYW, SWIMBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Sheet metal manufacturing process by hydraulic bending machine.

herraez/iStock via Getty Images

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) on Monday declined for the 10th straight day as equity markets slumped amid a rise in bond yields. The fund, whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.1% to end the session at $83.86 a share, the lowest close since early November 2020.

Stocks touching 52-week lows included Celanese (CE), which fell 3.5% as Credit Suisse lowered its earnings estimates for the maker of chemicals and specialty materials.

52-week low
Celanese (CE) $86.71
A.O. Smith (AOS) $49.27
Hayward Holdings (HAYW) $8.91
Harsco (HSC) $4.10
Pentair (PNR) $40.54
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) $22.88
Latham Group (SWIM) $3.87

