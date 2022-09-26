Utilities finish with broad losses in rate-sensitive selloff

Sep. 26, 2022

Utilities underperformed the broader market along with other rate-sensitive assets on Monday, ending with broad losses that made the sector one of the day's worst performers.

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) closed -5.5% as one of the three worst performers on the S&P 500, with other noteworthy names showing sharp losses although off peak declines of the day, including (PEG) -3.4%, (CNP) -3.3%, (FE) -3.2%, (NRG) -3%, (SRE) -2.8%, (DUK) -2.7%, (CMS) -2.6%, (AEE) -2.6%, (EIX) -2.6%, (EXC) -2.6%, (ES) -2.6%, (AWK) -2.5%, (LNT) -2.5%, (ETR) -2.5%, (D) -2.5%.

The XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) closed -2.4% in Monday's trading and has dropped below breakeven YTD.

The XLU ETF has further to run due in part to two demand related catalysts: global warming and greater EV adoption, and recently passed clean energy and infrastructure legislation.

Comments

