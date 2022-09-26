More caution on monetary policy may not mean less action, Fed's Mester says

When navigating uncertain economic conditions, some research has shown that policymakers should be more cautious, that is err on the side of doing less, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a speech at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Golub Center for Finance and Policy.

More recent research has shown that's not true, she said. One study points out that caution does not necessarily mean doing less. "When there is uncertainty, it can be better for policymakers to act more aggressively because aggressive and pre-emptive action can prevent the worst-case outcomes from actually coming about," she said.

"In current circumstances I am going to be very cautious and not assume that one or two improved readings on inflation mean inflation is on a downward path or that inflation expectations are firmly anchored at our goal when expectations measures are elevated," Mester said.

She also said she'll guard against being complacent that longer-term inflation expectations are well-anchored. Mester will need to see "several months" of declines in inflation data before concluding that inflation has peaked.

Research indicates that wrongly assuming that longer-term inflation expectations are well-anchored is more costly than assuming they are not well-anchored when they actually are, she said.

As Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said, price stability is necessary to sustain maximum employment and keep the economy growing. "So the FOMC will be resolute in putting inflation on a sustainable downward path to 2%," Mester said. "There will be some pain and bumps along the way as the growth in output and employment slow and the unemployment rate moves up."

Earlier today, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said "wild swings" in the markets will be far less likely once inflation gets under control.