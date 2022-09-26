H.B. Fuller CEO Owens to retire, succeeded by Mastin

Sep. 26, 2022 4:56 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) said Monday it named current Executive and COO Celeste Mastin as its new President and CEO, succeeding Jim Owens effective December 4, and will join the company's board.

Mastin joined Fuller (FUL) in March after serving as CEO at three previous companies: at PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions during 2018-22, Distribution International during 2013-17, and MMI Products from 2007-11.

Owens has been Fuller's (FUL) President and CEO and board member since 2010 after joining the company in 2008 as a Senior VP, following 22 years at National Starch, now Henkel Corp.

Last week, H.B. Fuller (FUL) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.06/share on revenues of $941M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.