H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) said Monday it named current Executive and COO Celeste Mastin as its new President and CEO, succeeding Jim Owens effective December 4, and will join the company's board.

Mastin joined Fuller (FUL) in March after serving as CEO at three previous companies: at PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions during 2018-22, Distribution International during 2013-17, and MMI Products from 2007-11.

Owens has been Fuller's (FUL) President and CEO and board member since 2010 after joining the company in 2008 as a Senior VP, following 22 years at National Starch, now Henkel Corp.

Last week, H.B. Fuller (FUL) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.06/share on revenues of $941M.