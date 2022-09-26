Corvus' partner Angel Pharma gets nod to start phase 1/1b trial of cancer therapy in China
Sep. 26, 2022 5:13 PM ETCorvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharma Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) on Monday said an investigational new drug application to start a phase 1/1b trial of monoclonal antibody mupadolimab had been approved by China's drug regulator.
- The study was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration, and will be conducted by Angel Pharmaceuticals, CRVS' partner in the Asian country.
- Mupadolimab is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck squamous cell cancers.
- Angel Pharma, a privately-held biopharma, was co-founded by CRVS to develop its pipeline in greater China.
- Angel Pharma licensed the rights from CRVS to develop, make and commercialize mupadolimab in greater China, Corvus (CRVS) said in a statement.
- CRVS stock +5% to $0.76 after hours.
