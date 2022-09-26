Corvus' partner Angel Pharma gets nod to start phase 1/1b trial of cancer therapy in China

Sep. 26, 2022 5:13 PM ETCorvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Chinese Flag Waving Patriotism Concept

Rawpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biopharma Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) on Monday said an investigational new drug application to start a phase 1/1b trial of monoclonal antibody mupadolimab had been approved by China's drug regulator.
  • The study was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the China National Medical Products Administration, and will be conducted by Angel Pharmaceuticals, CRVS' partner in the Asian country.
  • Mupadolimab is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck squamous cell cancers.
  • Angel Pharma, a privately-held biopharma, was co-founded by CRVS to develop its pipeline in greater China.
  • Angel Pharma licensed the rights from CRVS to develop, make and commercialize mupadolimab in greater China, Corvus (CRVS) said in a statement.
  • CRVS stock +5% to $0.76 after hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.