Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio climbs by 7.2% in August to $3.39T

Sep. 26, 2022 5:16 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Freddie Mac office in Reston, Virginia, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 7.2% in August, bringing it to $3.39T.
  • The aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investment portfolio balance increased by ~$1.1B in August.
  • The government-sponsored enterprise reported $52.0B of purchases or issuances, $244M of sales and $31.4B of liquidations during the month. In August 2021, when mortgage rates were much lower, the company reported purchases or issuances of $119.7B, $277B of sales, and $59.6B of liquidations.
  • Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) single-family delinquency rate decreased to 0.70% in August from 0.73% in July. Multifamily delinquency rate of 0.12% increased from 0.07% in the previous month.
  • The measure of its exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $1M in August and the duration gap averaged 0 months.
  • In July, Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage portfolio increased at an annualize rate of 2.5%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.