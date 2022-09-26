Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio climbs by 7.2% in August to $3.39T
Sep. 26, 2022 5:16 PM ETFederal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FMCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 7.2% in August, bringing it to $3.39T.
- The aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investment portfolio balance increased by ~$1.1B in August.
- The government-sponsored enterprise reported $52.0B of purchases or issuances, $244M of sales and $31.4B of liquidations during the month. In August 2021, when mortgage rates were much lower, the company reported purchases or issuances of $119.7B, $277B of sales, and $59.6B of liquidations.
- Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) single-family delinquency rate decreased to 0.70% in August from 0.73% in July. Multifamily delinquency rate of 0.12% increased from 0.07% in the previous month.
- The measure of its exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $1M in August and the duration gap averaged 0 months.
- In July, Freddie's (OTCQB:FMCC) mortgage portfolio increased at an annualize rate of 2.5%.
Comments