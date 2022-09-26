Sangoma Technologies GAAP EPS of -$2.99, revenue of $62.5M misses by $6.11M

Sep. 26, 2022 5:27 PM ETSangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG), STC:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sangoma Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SANG): FQ4 GAAP EPS of -$2.987.
  • Revenue of $62.5M (+24.7% Y/Y) misses by $6.11M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.13 million in the fourth quarter, or 18% of revenue, bringing the total for the year to $42.12 million, about 67% above fiscal 2021 and within our guidance range of $42 to $44 million.
  • For the fiscal 2023 year, commencing on July 1, 2022, we expect to generate revenue of between $275 and $285 million, and expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $48 to $52 million.

