EEOC sues Lilly USA, alleging nationwide age discrimination

Sep. 26, 2022 6:29 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company VII

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lilly USA, part of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over allegations of nationwide age discrimination.
  • The Indianapolis-based company violated federal law by intentionally failing to hire older workers to pharmaceutical sales rep positions from April 2017 to 2021, according to the EEOC.
  • That stems from the company's recognition that Lilly's workforce was mostly older workers, and announced goals for "early career" hiring to bring in more millennials.
  • The Age Discrimination in Employment Act prohibits discriminating against applicants 40 and over.
  • The EEOC says it's brought suit after first attempting to reach a prelitigation settlement; it's seeking back pay and liquidated damages, as well as injunctive relief.
  • “This case underscores the continued need for the EEOC to break down barriers to employment for those older workers," says the EEOC's Robert Weisberg.

Comments (2)

