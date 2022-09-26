Ford (NYSE:F) will ask for a new trial following last month's $1.7B jury verdict against the company in a lawsuit involving a truck rollover accident that killed two people, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Ford (F) said in new court filings that a state judge in 2018 effectively barred it from providing evidence defending itself against the plaintiffs’ claims that the truck’s roof design was defective, according to the report.

The company also reportedly argued it was not able to sufficiently show at trial other factors that could have contributed to the fatalities, including its contention that the occupants were not properly wearing their seat belts.

According to the WSJ report, the plaintiffs' lawyers argued at trial that the roofs installed on the 1999-2016 Super-Duty trucks contained a defective design and were dangerously weak, and that Ford (F) allegedly knew of the risks they posed.

The plaintiffs' attorneys also reportedly said in a pretrial order that Ford (F) has identified 162 lawsuits involving roof-crush incidents in those specific model-year trucks.

