Accenture integrates with Toshiba to provide consulting services to drive emission reductions
Sep. 27, 2022 1:16 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN), TOSBF, TOSYYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) said it has collaborated with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) to provide consulting services to support green transformation efforts of the companies' clients.
- The integration will help clients achieve greenhouse gas reduction goals, initially focusing on consulting services.
- The company noted that it will leverage its experience developing circular-economy business models and implementing sustainable supply chain processes from its partner ecosystem.
- The move brings with it a robust stable of existing carbon-neutrality technologies and services.
Toshiba aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by fiscal 2050.
