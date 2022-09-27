Accenture integrates with Toshiba to provide consulting services to drive emission reductions

Sep. 27, 2022 1:16 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN), TOSBF, TOSYYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) said it has collaborated with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) to provide consulting services to support green transformation efforts of the companies' clients.
  • The integration will help clients achieve greenhouse gas reduction goals, initially focusing on consulting services.
  • The company noted that it will leverage its experience developing circular-economy business models and implementing sustainable supply chain processes from its partner ecosystem.
  • The move brings with it a robust stable of existing carbon-neutrality technologies and services.

  • Toshiba aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by fiscal 2050. 

