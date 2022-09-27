Energy Dome join hands with Ørsted on energy storage facilities in Europe
Sep. 27, 2022 2:41 AM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY), DOGEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energy Dome signed an agreement with renewable energy leader Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) to work together to explore possibilities to deploy one or more ‘CO2 Battery’ long-duration energy storage plants to support Ørsted’s renewable energy projects in Europe.
- The partnership aims to use long-duration energy storage to provide baseload renewable energy to Ørsted’s end-use customers, mitigating the growing variability in energy supply, and providing grid stability services.
- The pact includes an option to develop multiple additional CO2 Battery energy storage facilities, with the potential for the first 20 MW project slated to begin construction already during the second half of 2024.
- The first such site will be located in Continental Europe.
- The move is in line with Ørsted’s plan to provide a comprehensive flexible solution that increases both the availability and reliability of green energy also with the aid of long duration energy storage.
