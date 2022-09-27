Ferguson reports Q4 results

Sep. 27, 2022 3:46 AM ETFerguson plc (FERG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ferguson press release (NYSE:FERG): Q4 sales growth of 21.4%, with core strengths driving market share gains.
  • Operating profit growth of 23.1% (21.5% on an adjusted basis) driven by strong sales and operating cost leverage.
  • Delivered operating margin of 10.2% (10.7% on an adjusted basis).
  • Balance sheet remains strong with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.0x, at the bottom of our 1-2x target range.
  • FY2023 Guidance: Net sales growth of low single digits driven by market outperformance and completed acquisitions; adjusted operating margin of 9.3% to 9.9%; adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 25% and capital expenditures of $350 - $400 million.

