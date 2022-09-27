TIAA GBS India appoints Oindrila Majumdar as CEO

Sep. 27, 2022 4:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • TIAA Global Business Services India (TIAA) has appointed Oindrila Majumdar as the new CEO, effective Monday, Oct. 3.
  • Oindrila Majumdar to succeed former CEO Jayant Patwardhan, who will become the Executive Chairman of TIAA GBS India.
  • Majumdar joined TIAA GBS India in 2018 and is currently leading key client services and technology roles across Retirement Services and Nuveen Asset Management businesses.
  • Oindrila Majumdar will report to Sastry Durvasula, Chief Information and Client Services Officer at TIAA.
  • TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions and has $1.2T in AUM as of 6/30/2022.
  • Press Release

