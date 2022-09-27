Daiichi Sankyo blood cancer therapy Ezharmia's Japan approval marks 1st for new class of drugs
Sep. 27, 2022 5:12 AM ETDaiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF), DSNKYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) (OTCPK:DSNKY) said on Sept. 26 that Ezharmia was approved in Japan to treat patients with relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL), a rare type of blood cancer.
- Ezharmia (valemetostat tosilate) is the first dual inhibitor of EZH1 and EZH2 to be approved for treating ATL, and had previously received an orphan drug designation from the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), the company noted.
- "As the first dual inhibitor of EZH1 and EZH2 to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world, Ezharmia represents an important advancement in the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, who have very few options beyond intensive chemotherapy," said Wataru Takasaki, executive officer, head of R&D division in Japan, Daiichi Sankyo.
- The Japanese drugmaker added that the MHLW approval was backed by data from a phase 2 trial.
