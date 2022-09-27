Aurora Mobile signs strategic agreement with BYD

Sep. 27, 2022 5:14 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDY), BYDDF, JGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) announced on Tuesday a strategic agreement with Chinese EV maker BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDY)(OTCPK:BYDDF).
  • As part of the deal, the automobile manufacturer expand its new energy vehicle business in Europe using Aurora's overseas messaging cloud solution.
  • The solution will enable BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF) to carry out user reach in overseas markets and improve the messaging experience of users. The automaker has established a foothold in the new energy vehicle market in Europe, and so far has delivered over 1,000 pure-electric BYD Tang SUVs in Norway.
  • It also supports private cloud deployment and provides multiple review mechanisms in order to ensure businesses are in compliance with the laws and regulations of different countries and regions.

