IBM, SDAIA partner to drive sustainability initiatives in Saudi Arabia
Sep. 27, 2022 5:31 AM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) has entered into a strategic agreement with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to drive adoption of artificial intelligence in the carbon capture and industrial domains across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- The tech company will work alongside SDAIA to identify high value applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning to address key challenges in circular carbon economy, petrochemical and industrial domains in the Kingdom, thus backing the region's sustainability and industrialization objectives.
- The partnership will focus on development of advanced data and artificial intelligence solutions, and the exchange of shared experiences and investment opportunities in this vital area to support achieving the goals of Vision 2030.
