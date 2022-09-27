Babylon, Bupa extend collaboration for digital health services
Sep. 27, 2022 5:38 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited (BBLN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and health insurer Bupa said they extended their partnership for another three years to provide digital health services to 2.3M Bupa U.K. health insurance customers.
- The two companies have been collaborating since 2015, when access to the Babylon app for Bupa U.K. customers was launched, the company said in a Sept. 27 press release.
- Babylon said it provides digital services within Bupa including Symptom Checker, 24/7 virtual consultations and My Health.
- "We've seen growing use of the service over the past two years, with around 8,000 appointments a week," said James Sherwood, general manager for Operations and Healthcare Management at Bupa UK Insurance.
