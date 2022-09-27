Stellantis, Uber partner on French EV market
Sep. 27, 2022 5:43 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), UBERBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and mobility-as-a-service provider Uber (NYSE:UBER) have collaborated to focus on the French electric vehicle market, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
- In a joint presentation made on Tuesday, the companies said that they are working alongside mobility brand Free2Move that would enable Uber (UBER) to transform 50% of its fleet in France to electric models.
- EV sales and production is also a key part of the plans outlined by Stellantis (STLA) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares in March to double its overall revenues to $288.8B a year by 2030.
- STLA and UBER shares have both gained over 1% premarket
