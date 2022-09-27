Starbucks aims to operate 9,000 stores in China by 2025
- Coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to inaugurate its 6,000th store in the Chinese mainland on September 30 at Shanghai Lippo Plaza, a place where the company opened its first store in Shanghai more than 20 years ago.
- This new store marks company's 1,000th store in Shanghai alone, the first city in the world to pass the milestone.
- The new Shanghai Lippo Plaza Store bears testament to the continuous evolution of Starbucks stores in China’s dynamic consumer landscape.
- The company is still in the early chapters of its China growth story and expects to operate 9,000 stores across 300 cities in China by 2025, opening one new store nearly every nine hours in China for the next three years.
- It will also accelerate the rollout of Starbucks Greener Stores framework in China with a plan to operate 2,500 Greener Stores by FY2025.
