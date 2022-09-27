Inca One reports august sales of $3.5M
Sep. 27, 2022 6:30 AM ETInca One Gold Corp. (INCAF), INCA:CABy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Inca One Gold (OTCQB:INCAF) reports a 4% decrease YOY for sales in August to ~$3.5M from $3.6M in prior year.
- The trailing twelve month trend from August, continues to reflect positive results, with sales reaching ~$50.4M, a 57% increase YoY over the comparable 12 month period of $32.2M.
- The combined milling activities from both plants reached 5,708 tonnes, averaging 184 tonnes per day throughput for the month, representing ~40% of the consolidated permitted capacity of 450 TPD.
- The deliveries for the month reached 6,046 tonnes to both plants.
- The company also reports it has sourced a revolving $2M trade finance facility, that will increase near term working capital for ore supply.
