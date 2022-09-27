Cameco files for $1.5B securities offering
Sep. 27, 2022 6:30 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has filed for an offering of up to US$1.5B securities.
- The uranium producer may from time to time offer common shares; first preferred shares; second preferred shares; debt securities; warrants to purchase common shares, first preferred shares, second preferred shares or debt securities; subscription receipts to purchase any of the foregoing securities; or units comprised of one or more of the other securities described above.
- Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale.
- Additionally, securities may be offered in consideration for the acquisition of other businesses, assets or securities by the company or a subsidiary of the company. The consideration for any such acquisition may consist of any of the securities separately, a combination of securities or any combination of, among other things, securities, cash and assumption of liabilities.
- CCJ shares have gained 1.47% premarket
