Cameco files for $1.5B securities offering

Sep. 27, 2022 6:30 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has filed for an offering of up to US$1.5B securities.
  • The uranium producer may from time to time offer common shares; first preferred shares; second preferred shares; debt securities; warrants to purchase common shares, first preferred shares, second preferred shares or debt securities; subscription receipts to purchase any of the foregoing securities; or units comprised of one or more of the other securities described above.
  • Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale.
  • Additionally, securities may be offered in consideration for the acquisition of other businesses, assets or securities by the company or a subsidiary of the company. The consideration for any such acquisition may consist of any of the securities separately, a combination of securities or any combination of, among other things, securities, cash and assumption of liabilities.
  • CCJ shares have gained 1.47% premarket

