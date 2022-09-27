Hugo Boss is downgraded at Deutsche Bank as an inflation casualty

Deutsche Bank downgraded Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX:BOSSY) to a Hold rating after having it set at Buy with macroeconomic factors hard to ignore.

On the positive side, analyst Michael Kihn thinks Hugo Boss benefitted from its sales exposure with a strong focus on Europe and a small China business (<10%), as well as supply chain advantages and self-help measures with crucial brand refreshes However, the firm think those positive effects could wear off or even turn into disadvantages in the near term due to the new backdrop.

"European consumers, especially in key markets like Germany and the UK, are being hit with skyrocketing inflation rates, while the situation in China is normalizing, 2) supply chains are normalizing and freight rates are coming down and 3) the selling space gains, helped by the brand lines, will likely lose momentum."

The firm cuts its price target on Hugo Boss to €56 from €62.

Shares of Hugo Boss fell 3.28% in early London trading on Tuesday.