Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) said Tuesday that BP (NYSE:BP), the operator of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production, storage and offloading vessel, that the FPSO has been returned to the quayside of the COSCO shipyard in China.

Inspections have not identified any significant damage to the FPSO vessel, which drifted ~200 meters away from the quayside because of a typhoon; the vessel is being constructed at the COSCO shipyard.

Kosmos (KOS) is a part owner of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Citing a macro backdrop that should support strong cash flows in H2, Kosmos Energy (KOS) recently was upgraded to Buy recently at Berenberg.