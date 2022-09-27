Kosmos Energy says Greater Tortue FPSO returned to shipyard

Sep. 27, 2022 7:05 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Platform at Sunset

mantaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) said Tuesday that BP (NYSE:BP), the operator of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim floating production, storage and offloading vessel, that the FPSO has been returned to the quayside of the COSCO shipyard in China.

Inspections have not identified any significant damage to the FPSO vessel, which drifted ~200 meters away from the quayside because of a typhoon; the vessel is being constructed at the COSCO shipyard.

Kosmos (KOS) is a part owner of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Citing a macro backdrop that should support strong cash flows in H2, Kosmos Energy (KOS) recently was upgraded to Buy recently at Berenberg.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.