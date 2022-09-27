Endava Non-GAAP EPS of £0.51, revenue of £180.4M

Sep. 27, 2022 7:08 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Endava press release (NYSE:DAVA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of £0.51.
  • Revenue of £180.4M (+35.0% Y/Y).
  • 30.9% Revenue Growth at Constant Currency
  • At June 30, 2022, Endava had cash and cash equivalents of £162.8 million, compared to £69.9 million at June 30, 2021.

  • Full Fiscal Year 2023: Endava expects revenues will be in the range of £840.0 million to £850.0 million, representing constant currency growth of between 23.0% and 24.0%. Endava expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of £2.35 to £2.38 per share.

