Bitcoin jumps more than 5% to retake $20,000

Rocket Ship Launched Bitcoin 3D Stylized Cartoon Illustration

BT Series

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retook $20,000 as the digital currency has taken off on Tuesday morning gaining more than 5% as traders look to capitalize off its recent declines.

Also lending support to the crypto world is Tuesday’s risk on tone, as the U.S. dollar subsides and yields take a step back its provided room for risk assets including the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) to advance higher. The speculative Bitcoin has developed a strong correlation with risk assets and is moving higher in tandem.

Bitcoin now trades near the $20,200 marker, a level not seen in nearly two weeks as the cryptocurrency has popped 6.3% early on. From a technical level the next stop looks to be near $21,200 which marks Bitcoin’s 100-day moving average. It has consistently been trading below the 100-day level since mid-April as it has tested the indicator's levels a couple of times but each time bounced lower. See below a longer-term chart:

As Bitcoin builds steam, so in turn do Bitcoin Strategy exchange traded funds as together they move in a parallel fashion since their price action is tied directly off the futures contracts of the crypto asset itself.

Three example ETFs are the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), and VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF). On Tuesday BITO is +5.3%, BTF is +5.6%, and XBTF has gained 5.4%.

Outside of Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies are also trading to the topside. Such crypto assets include Ethereum (ETH-USD) +6.1%, Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) +4.6%, Cardano (ADA-USD) +2.5%, and Avalanche (AVAX-USD) +4.6%.

Moreover, while BTC-USD is up on the day, many central banks across the globe further embrace their interest-rate hiking marathon. Therefore Bitcoin, a gauge for risk appetite and overall sentiment, could potentially keep seeing downward pressure.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.