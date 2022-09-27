Merck wins four new approvals for Keytruda in Japan

Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced Wednesday that Japan's Ministry of Health approved its blockbuster for four new indications, increasing the treatment's licensure in the country to 23 approved uses across 13 cancer types.
  • Newly approved indications include the use of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for certain patients with hormone receptor-negative and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer.
  • The decision, based on data from the KEYNOTE-522 trial, allows Keytruda/chemo combo as neoadjuvant treatment initially and then as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment for the indication.
  • In other newly approved indications, Keytruda will be allowed for use in certain patients with renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and melanoma.
  • In 2021, MRK generated $17.1B in sales from Keytruda globally, including ~$7.4B from international markets, indicating ~23% YoY growth.

