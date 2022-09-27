Merck wins four new approvals for Keytruda in Japan
Sep. 27, 2022
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced Wednesday that Japan's Ministry of Health approved its blockbuster for four new indications, increasing the treatment's licensure in the country to 23 approved uses across 13 cancer types.
- Newly approved indications include the use of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for certain patients with hormone receptor-negative and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer.
- The decision, based on data from the KEYNOTE-522 trial, allows Keytruda/chemo combo as neoadjuvant treatment initially and then as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment for the indication.
- In other newly approved indications, Keytruda will be allowed for use in certain patients with renal cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, and melanoma.
- In 2021, MRK generated $17.1B in sales from Keytruda globally, including ~$7.4B from international markets, indicating ~23% YoY growth.
