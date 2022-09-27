Curative Biotechnology intends to offer an underwritten public offering; to uplist to NYSE
Sep. 27, 2022 7:23 AM ETCurative Biotechnology, Inc. (CUBT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Curative Biotechnology (OTCPK:CUBT) intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering, after giving effect to the company’s proposed 1-for-400 reverse stock split.
- The company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The company has applied to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol “CUBT”.
