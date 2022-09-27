WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) expects core FFO in the range of $0.96 to $1.04 per fully diluted share for 2023, which at midpoint would imply an ~14% Y/Y growth.

The projection is in line with consensus FFO estimate for the year of $1.02 and excludes the impact of any acquisitions beyond the $125M that is expected to be completed this year.

"We are on-track to deliver our strongest core FFO growth in over 20 years in 2023," said CEO Paul McDermott, highlighting strong operating trends across portfolio.

Same-store multifamily NOI growth is seen between 9.0% to 11.0% in 2023, representing 10% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, while non-same-store multifamily NOI is expected between $19M to $20.5M

The REIT also reaffirmed its Core FFO guidance for 2022 at $0.86 to $0.90 per share (vs. consensus of $0.88).

Additionally, it has seen strong performance during its peak leasing months of July and August, driven by healthy demand and pricing power.

Same-store multifamily metrics: Average occupancy in July and August 2022 were 95.6% and 95.7%, respectively, while retention came at 59.9% and 58.9%.

Non-same-store multifamily operating metrics: Average occupancy in July and August 2022 were 94.2% and 94.3%, respectively, while retention came at 58.7% and 66.7%.