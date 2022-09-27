Hertz and BP plan to partner on national EV charging network

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) inked a deal with BP plc (BP) for the development of a national network of electric vehicle charging stations.

The memorandum of understanding between the two companies is said to set the foundation for Hertz and BP to drive the future of mobility and accelerate EV consumer adoption.

The agreement also involves the management of Hertz's (HTZ) charging infrastructure by BP and the customization of its Omega software to ensure Hertz's growing fleet of electric rental cars are recharged quickly and efficiently between rentals.

"Hertz is accelerating the adoption of electrification by investing in the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America and expanding the availability of charging stations," noted Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr.

As part of its EV push, Hertz has assembled a fleet of tens of thousands of EVs (Tesla, Polestars, GM cars) which are available at 500 Hertz locations across 38 states. Hertz's objective is for one-quarter of its fleet to be electric by the end of 2024.

Shares of Hertz gained 1.85% in premarket trading on Tuesday.