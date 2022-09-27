Chicago Fed's Evans expects peak policy rate will be restrictive enough

Sep. 27, 2022 7:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Speaks At Economic Club Of Chicago And Tours Chicago Manufacturing Hub

Scott Olson

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he's optimistic that the peak rate that the Fed has projected will be restrictive enough.
  • The median Federal Open Market Committee projection is for a peak rate of 4.0%-4.25%, he noted in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. "I think we're on a path where we ought to be," he said.
  • "The quicker we get inflation under control, the better we can get borrowing costs back to where they support stronger, continued, and confident growth," Evans said.
  • He sees a scenario where the strong labor market can come through the rate-hiking cycle with the unemployment rate not rising above 5%.
  • "I'm hopeful that inflation is going to come down while wage growth can continue at a level so that households can keep up," he said. "We need to keep our eye on higher productivity, better business outcomes so that labor can enjoy the fruits of that."
  • On Monday, Cleveland Fed's Mester says more caution on monetary policy may not mean less action.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.