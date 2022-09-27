Chicago Fed's Evans expects peak policy rate will be restrictive enough
Sep. 27, 2022 7:33 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he's optimistic that the peak rate that the Fed has projected will be restrictive enough.
- The median Federal Open Market Committee projection is for a peak rate of 4.0%-4.25%, he noted in an interview on CNBC Tuesday. "I think we're on a path where we ought to be," he said.
- "The quicker we get inflation under control, the better we can get borrowing costs back to where they support stronger, continued, and confident growth," Evans said.
- He sees a scenario where the strong labor market can come through the rate-hiking cycle with the unemployment rate not rising above 5%.
- "I'm hopeful that inflation is going to come down while wage growth can continue at a level so that households can keep up," he said. "We need to keep our eye on higher productivity, better business outcomes so that labor can enjoy the fruits of that."
