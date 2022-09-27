Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued reduced guidance for Q3 and FY 2022 adjusted earnings on Tuesday to reflect weaker demand conditions and unfavorable foreign exchange.

For the full year, Avient (AVNT) cuts guidance for adjusted EPS to $2.70 from its previous $3.50 estimate and below $3.49 analyst consensus estimate.

For Q3, the company now sees adjusted EPS of $0.58, well below prior guidance of $0.80 and analyst consensus estimate $0.81.

Avient (AVNT) said economic weakness in Europe and COVID-19 lockdowns in Asia is further challenged by rapidly rising interest rates in the U.S., which have hurt demand trends in the Americas, and in the near term, the company believes current global demand likely is further weakened by customer inventory destocking.

Avient (AVNT) said it completed its acquisition of DSM's Protective Materials business on September 1 and announced an agreement to sell its Distribution segment on August 12.