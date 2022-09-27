Avidity slips 20% as FDA places lead asset on partial clinical hold
Sep. 27, 2022 7:36 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), a biotech advancing oligonucleotide-based therapies, shed ~20% pre-market Tuesday after the company announced that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial for lead asset AOC 1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
- While the decision bars further enrollment in the trial, the patients will continue to receive AOC 1001 or the placebo.
- The company has enrolled 40 patients in two studies for AOC 1001: Phase 1/2 MARINA clinical trial for adults with DM1 and MARINA open-label extension (MARINA-OLE) trial.
- The FDA has placed the clinical hold after a patient in the 4mg/kg cohort of the MARINA trial developed a serious adverse event, which is currently under investigation.
- The company remains on track to perform an early assessment of about half of the trial subjects in the MARINA trial during Q4 2022.
